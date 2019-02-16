Russian Court Orders Baring Vostok's Calvey to Be Kept in Custody Until April

By Reuters
Michael Calvey Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

A Moscow court has ordered Baring Vostok's founder Michael Calvey to be kept in custody until April 13.

The Basmanny court's judge, Artur Karpov, said on Saturday that Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was accused of a "serious crime" and could try to flee.

Baring Vostok is a major equity fund group in Russia. Its website says it has over $3.7 billion of committed capital.

Calvey, also a senior partner at the fund, set it up in 1994.

Earlier, Baring Vostok was cited by Interfax as saying that Calvey had been detained in connection to a dispute over Russia's Vostochny Bank, in which the fund is a controlling shareholder.

Before starting at Baring Vostok, Calvey worked for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Salomon Brothers. 

Read more about: Business , Court cases , Calvey

Read more

opinion
Ben Aris

U.S. Investor Calvey's Arrest Just Another Brick in the Wall

The Calvey affair will give Russia’s image yet another bloody nose, but its nose was already bleeding.
Calvey Case

Kremlin Says It Is Following Situation with Calvey's Detention Very Closely

Calvey's detention is beyond Vladimir Putin's remit, his spokesman says.
Explainer

What's Behind the Arrest of the U.S. Founder of a Major Private Equity Group in Russia?

Michael Calvey, 51, and three other partners in the fund who have also been detained face up to 10 years if convicted.
Crackdown

U.S. Investor Calvey Detained in Moscow on Suspicion of Fraud

Michael Calvey is the founder and a senior partner at the Baring Vostok equity funds group.