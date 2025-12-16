10-Year-Old Student Killed in School Stabbing Near Moscow

A 10-year-old student was killed in a stabbing attack at a school in the affluent Moscow-region suburb of Gorki-2 on Tuesday morning, local authorities said.

Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. local time that a student had attacked a security guard at Uspenskaya Secondary School and then fatally stabbed a fourth-grader.

“Tragically, a fourth-grade student has lost his life,” Ksenia Mishonova, the Moscow region’s children’s ombudswoman, wrote on Telegram.

The injured security guard’s condition was not immediately clear.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had launched a murder investigation and was working to establish the circumstances of the attack.