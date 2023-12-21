Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

One Dead, Three Injured in Ice Collapse at Military Enlistment Office

The military enlistment office in Lyubertsy. Investigative Committee of Russia for Moscow Region

A 34-year-old man died in hospital after being hit by a falling ice block while standing in line at the Lyubertsy military enlistment office in the Moscow region, the local prosecutor's office said Thursday.

The accident on Wednesday left three other people injured, prompting investigators to open a criminal case of causing death by negligence.

A video shared online shows people jumping away from a massive falling icicle into puddles formed by melted snow.

The long queue at the military enlistment office in Lyubertsy began to form from the early hours of Wednesday, with many coming mainly for "routine matters" such as registration, eyewitness Alexei told MSK1.RU. 

“I stood from 09:30 to 12:00,” Alexei said. “Pieces of ice started falling from the roof at that time, crashing loudly onto the ground near us." 

He described another victim “partially lucky” because the block narrowly missed her.

“Galina has injuries to the left side of her face, her cheek is swollen, and her leg is injured," Alexei said. 

The accident occurred as record-breaking snow drifts that covered the Moscow region the week before started to melt. The Phobos weather center warned on Monday of an increased risk of snow and ice falling from buildings.

Last week, a child in the Kaluga region died after snow fell from the roof of a residential building, causing injuries incompatible with life.

Read more about: Moscow region

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

foiled strike

Ukrainian Drone Downed Outside Moscow

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a drone attack had been “repelled” in the Odintsovo district southwest of the Russian capital.
1 Min read
aerial assault

Powerful Explosion Rocks Southern Russian City Amid Latest Wave of Drone Attacks

One of the drones downed in Rostov-on-Don damaged buildings not far from the Russian Defense Ministry's southern command center.
2 Min read
manipulation techniques

Leaked Audio Reveals Governor's Predetermined Election Victory – Novaya Gazeta Europe

Moscow Governor Andrei Vorobyov is projected to receive some 70% of the votes in next month's gubernatorial elections, according to the leaked audio.
2 Min read
crypto extortion

Kazakhstan to Extradite Russian Cybersecurity Expert to Moscow After Snubbing U.S.

Kazakhstan this year refused the U.S. extradition request for Nikita Kislitsin, who Washington accused of buying personal data obtained in a hack.
1 Min read