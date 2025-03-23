One Year On, Hundreds Pay Tribute After Deadly Crocus City Hall Attack

Hundreds of Russians placed flowers at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk Saturday, paying homage to the 145 victims of the terrorist attack, one year on.

Images of the March 22, 2024, attack on the concert hall near Moscow circulated around the world, showing four men opening fire on the more than 5,000 people gathered to watch the Russian rock group Piknik and finishing off the wounded.

Maxim Burnayev, a 34-year-old construction worker who was with his wife at the hall the day of the attack, told AFP he had witnessed “the horror that unfolded.”

“It was like in a movie, but it was real,” he recalled.

It was Russia's deadliest attack in 20 years and lasted about 20 minutes. After the shootings, the assailants set the hall on fire and fled the scene.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization.

“You can't forget it. We came here now to Crocus, and my heart was beating fast. Even though it's been a year, there are still memories,” Burnayev said.

After seeing a psychologist, he said today he was trying to “let it all go and continue to live, enjoy life” even though the sight of the bloodied concert hall still haunts him.

A monument dedicated to the victims was inaugurated on Saturday, in the presence of Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov, near the fire-damaged building.

People laid flowers, photos of their deceased loved ones and teddy bears at the new monument, which features two black marble pillars with cranes soaring into the sky. An Orthodox priest led a service.

Maria Zhukovskaya, 37, a volunteer, said: “How could you not come here? How could you not honor the memory of the people who dreamed, lived, had wishes, and at one moment it all collapsed?”

Anna Movchan, 28, while she did not know any of the victims personally said, “We are residents of this city. This is a terrible tragedy, so we came out to support our country, our people and mourn together.”