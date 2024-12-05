Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Arrests 4 Over Deadly Crocus City Hall Attack – Reports

Crocus City Hall building on fire. Denis Voronin / Moskva News Agency

Russian authorities have arrested four suspected accomplices in the deadly concert hall attack near Moscow this spring, state-run media reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

Four gunmen carried out the March 22 attack on Crocus City Hall, which left 145 people dead and more than 500 others wounded. Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K claimed responsibility, while Moscow also blamed Ukraine and the West for the deadliest attack in Russia in two decades.

Twenty people, including the four gunmen, were eventually arrested in connection with the attack, Russia’s FSB chief said in May.

The four additional arrests were made in southern Russia’s republic of Ingushetia, according to the Mash Telegram channel, which is thought to have links to Russia’s security services.

Short videos showed masked agents storming the entrance of a private residence and placing some of the men face-down on the floor.

The men were accused of helping a fifth suspect, Batyr Kulayev, flee. Kulayev allegedly provided weapons to the gunmen.

Russian media reported in November that Kulayev was one of four new defendants in the Crocus terrorist case. Kulayev and a second man remain at large, while the two others were transferred from Ingushetia to pre-trial detention in Moscow.

Read more about: Crocus , Islamic State , Terrorism

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

6 Children Confirmed Killed in Crocus Attack, Official Says

Russia’s children’s rights chief Maria Lvova-Belova said another seven children were still being treated for injuries.
1 Min read

World Cup Host Russia Must Brace for Lone Terrorist Attacks, Analyst Warns

This summer's tournament will attract terrorist fighters returning to Russia from Middle East hotspots.

Dagestani Man Arrested After Rescuing Jihadist Son From Syria

Nurmagomedov spent 2 years trying to rescue his son from Islamic State in Syria.

Defense Minister: Over 2,000 Islamic State Militants From Russia Killed in Syria

More than 2,000 militants who came from Russia to join Islamic State were killed Russian armed forces operation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei...