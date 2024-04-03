6 Children Confirmed Killed in Crocus Attack, Official Says

The number of children confirmed killed in the attack on Crocus City Hall last month has risen to six, Russia’s top children’s rights official said Wednesday.

“We currently have information on six dead children and seven injured,” presidential commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova said.

“Two are being treated at home, five are at the hospital: two in serious and three in satisfactory condition,” the state-run news agency RIA Novosti quoted her as saying.