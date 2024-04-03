6 Children Confirmed Killed in Crocus Attack, Official Says

The number of children confirmed killed in the attack on Crocus City Hall last month has risen to six, Russia’s top children’s rights official said Wednesday.
“We currently have information on six dead children and seven injured,” presidential commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova said.
“Two are being treated at home, five are at the hospital: two in serious and three in satisfactory condition,” the state-run news agency RIA Novosti quoted her as saying.
Emergency officials previously listed five children among the 144 confirmed dead from the March 22 attack outside of Moscow, which left another 551 people injured.
Eight children were orphaned after their parents were killed in the massacre, Lvova-Belova said, adding that relatives were currently formalizing guardianship over them.
Russian authorities have said at least 11 people were arrested in connection to the deadly attack, including four suspected gunmen.
Top Russian officials have accused Ukraine and its Western allies of being partly responsible for the mass shooting. However, Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K has claimed responsibility, while Kyiv and the West have denied any involvement.