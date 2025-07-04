Head of Moscow Region’s Azerbaijani Diaspora Stripped of Russian Citizenship

The head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the Moscow region said Friday that Russian authorities revoked his citizenship, adding that he plans to return to Azerbaijan amid a growing diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

A video shared late Thursday by an anonymously run Telegram channel appeared to show officials informing Elshan Ibragimov that his Russian citizenship had been retroactively revoked as of June 18.

The Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Novosti said it confirmed the video’s authenticity with Ibragimov, who declined to comment further. Azerbaijani media reported that Ibragimov promised to provide more details after arriving in Azerbaijan “in a few days.”

According to anonymous sources cited by the RBC news outlet, Ibragimov was being deported for “actions that threaten Russia’s national security.”

By Friday afternoon, Ibragimov’s biography was removed from the website of the Moscow region’s public commission, where he had been listed as the chairman of the regional Azerbaijani cultural autonomy and a member of the regional council for national cultural organizations.