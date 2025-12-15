St. Petersburg High Schooler Stabs Teacher Over Bad Grade, Police Say

A ninth-grade student stabbed a teacher at a high school in St. Petersburg on Monday after receiving a poor grade, Russian law enforcement officials said.

The student, who was not named, attacked his 29-year-old teacher with a knife inside the school, the St. Petersburg branch of the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

“The incident is believed to have been triggered by the student receiving a poor grade,” the ministry said. The student later attempted to take his own life but was stopped by police.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it launched an investigation into attempted murder, noting that the teacher sustained multiple stab wounds.

Both the teacher and the student were taken to the hospital, where they were reported to be in serious but not life-threatening condition, according to the local news outlet Fontanka.

Media reports identified the teacher as Maria Andreyeva, a math instructor at School No. 191, and said the student was the son of a history teacher at the same school.

Fontanka also reported claims on social media that the student was not searched despite metal detectors allegedly detecting a knife at the school entrance. Authorities have not publicly commented on those allegations.

Classes reportedly continued after the incident, though some parents chose to take their children home early.