Police Foil Attempted Kidnapping of Zenit Midfielder in St. Petersburg

Russian police have detained several suspects accused of attempting to kidnap Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder Andrei Mostovoy, and then later abducting a local businessman for ransom, law enforcement authorities said Monday.

Local media reported that a masked group tried to seize Mostovoy outside an upscale grocery store last Thursday, but the footballer managed to escape and alert police.

Two days later, on Saturday, the same group allegedly abducted Sergei Selegen, a construction company founder and son-in-law of State Duma lawmaker Vyacheslav Makarov. The suspects reportedly handcuffed the 50-year-old Selegen and demanded a ransom of 10 million rubles ($126,200). Selegen transferred 210,000 rubles ($2,650) at gunpoint.

Police said they tracked down a Toyota Land Cruiser and freed the victim while detaining four people.

Later on Monday, a fifth suspect was detained. While being questioned, he claimed he was told the operation was a “birthday prank” and that he did not know the others involved.

Others said they had been recruited via an anonymous Telegram channel, promised half of the ransom as payment and were told they were “punishing drug dealers.”

An Interior Ministry video showed one suspect telling interrogators the alleged mastermind was “not from Russia.” Authorities have not confirmed the identity or whereabouts of the person believed to have ordered the kidnappings.

Neither the Interior Ministry nor the Investigative Committee identified the victims by name.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said the men face criminal charges including kidnapping, robbery and attempted kidnapping. A court is expected to decide on their pretrial detention in the coming days.

Mostovoy broke his silence on Tuesday through a video interview released by Zenit’s press service to the Fontanka news outlet.

“I was shocked that something like this can still happen nowadays… I barely slept,” the footballer said in an interview on the practice field.

Mostovoy said he withheld the news from his family and colleagues, and only reached out to the club’s security team the morning after his attempted kidnapping. The 27-year-old noted that he had kept in contact with a friend throughout the night, who he said experienced “the incident” with him.

On Tuesday afternoon, Zenit published a short video message on its social media in which Mostovoy thanked fans and colleagues for their concern.