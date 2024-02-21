Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Mourners Handed Military Summonses – Reports

Updated:
People in St. Petersburg mourn the death of Alexei Navalny. Matvei Makeychik / SOTAvision

Updated with OVD-Info report.

Several mourners detained at makeshift memorials to the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have been handed military summonses in St. Petersburg, local media reported Wednesday.

Police have arrested hundreds of people across Russia for laying flowers at memorials in the days since Navalny died at a remote Arctic prison.

At least six mourners in St. Petersburg received military summonses after being released from a police detention center, according to the Telegram news channel Rotonda.

“The summonses say that the arrested people must report to the enlistment office within a few days to verify their information and register for military service,” Rotonda reported.

“They’ll break our fingers if we don’t sign [the summonses],” the RusNews Telegram channel reported, quoting a man who was handed the military papers after his release from police custody. 

However, the independent rights watchdog OVD-Info, citing military authorities, reported on Thursday that the summonses were not real and that they were handed out to “scare” Navalny mourners.

Kremlin critics have noted that Russian authorities often use the threat of military service as a form of punishment amid a wider wartime crackdown on dissent.

Navalny died at age 47 at the prison colony where he was being held on charges widely seen as retribution for his opposition to President Vladimir Putin.

The news of Navalny's death triggered an outpouring of grief and anger among his supporters at home and abroad, while Putin has remained silent about his most outspoken critic's demise. 

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Navalny

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

top secret

Second Russian Officer Suspected of Leaking Navalny Poisoners’ Data – Kommersant

The St. Petersburg police major faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of abuse of office.
gauntlet thrown

What Comes Next After European Rights Court’s Call to Release Navalny?

Moscow has categorically rejected the ECHR's demand to release the jailed Kremlin critic.
contentious remarks

Latvia Bans Russian TV Host Over Hitler Remarks

Pro-Kremlin spin doctor Vladimir Solovyov called Hitler "a very brave man" during a live broadcast.
Protest

St. Petersburg Police Ordered to Crack Down on Navalny Rallies on Putin's Birthday

St. Petersburg authorities have rejected more than 10 applications to hold events with Navalny this Saturday,