Navalny Mourners Handed Military Summonses – Reports

Updated with OVD-Info report.

Several mourners detained at makeshift memorials to the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have been handed military summonses in St. Petersburg, local media reported Wednesday.

Police have arrested hundreds of people across Russia for laying flowers at memorials in the days since Navalny died at a remote Arctic prison.

At least six mourners in St. Petersburg received military summonses after being released from a police detention center, according to the Telegram news channel Rotonda.

“The summonses say that the arrested people must report to the enlistment office within a few days to verify their information and register for military service,” Rotonda reported.