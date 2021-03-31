Kremlin Critic Navalny Announces Prison Hunger Strike

"Why do prisoners announce a hunger strike? That question only bothers those who have never been in prison. From the outside, everything looks complicated. In prison, everything is simple: You don't have any other means to fight,” he wrote in a letter published to his Instagram account by his team.

Navalny’s lawyers warned last week that his life may be in danger after the opposition figure reported four weeks of severe back pain and loss of sensation in one of his legs. Prison authorities said Navalny is in “stable and satisfactory” condition, a claim dismissed by his allies.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny announced Wednesday that he has gone on hunger strike in protest of conditions that he says are causing his health to deteriorate.

“I have the right to invite a doctor and to get medicine. I have been denied both. My back pain has now moved to my leg. Parts of my right leg and now my left leg are becoming numb. Jokes aside, it is getting worrisome,” he said.

He also accused prison authorities of torturing him with sleep deprivation, saying guards wake him up eight times per night.

“So what else can I do? I am announcing a hunger strike to demand that the law be obeyed and a doctor of my choosing be allowed to visit me," he said.

In an Instagram post last week, Navalny, 44, said he has unsuccessfully tried to get medical assistance since the day he was transported to the prison colony east of Moscow where he is serving a two-and-a half-year sentence.

Navalny was arrested in January upon returning to Russia from Germany where he was treated for a near-fatal poisoning with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok. He claims the poisoning was carried out on the Kremlin's orders, a claim the Kremlin denies.

His jailing for violating parole on old fraud charges sparked mass nationwide protests and outcry from rights groups as well as Western condemnation and sanctions.

