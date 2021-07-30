Russia Demands YouTube Block Navalny Channel — Ally

Russian authorities have demanded that YouTube block jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s popular channel that has published viral investigations into corruption and fueled anti-government protests in recent years, his senior ally said Friday.

The request comes less than a week after Russia’s internet regulator Roskomnadzor blocked 49 Navalny-linked websites and sought to ban his associates’ Twitter accounts. A Moscow court last month declared Navalny’s activist and political network “extremist,” effectively banning their activities ahead of high-stakes elections this fall.

“Navalny Live,” which has nearly 2.5 million subscribers, received an email from YouTube late Monday notifying it of Roskomnadzor’s request to block the entire account, Navalny’s associate Lyubov Sobol said.

Sobol, a lawyer, producer and content creator at “Navalny Live” who ended her campaign to run for parliament after the “extremist” designation, said Roskomnadzor also asked YouTube to block her personal channel, which has 60,000 subscribers.

The state regulator earlier this week demanded that YouTube block four other Navalny allies’ channels.