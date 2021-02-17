Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

European Rights Court Demands Navalny's 'Immediate' Release

Updated:
The ECHR document published on Navalny's website says its demand was made in “regard to the nature and extent of risk to the applicant’s life.”  Moscow Court Press Service

Europe's top human rights court has demanded that Russia release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny "immediately," according to an official document published on Navalny's website Wednesday.

Navalny was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison on Feb. 2 for violating his probation in a 2014 fraud conviction while he recovered from a near-fatal poisoning in Germany. The ECHR in 2017 ruled that Navalny's 2014 conviction had been “arbitrary and unreasonable.” 

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)'s demand for Navalny’s release “shall apply with immediate effect,” according to the document dated Feb. 16. 

The ECHR document says seven of its judges made the resolution in “regard to the nature and extent of risk to the applicant’s life.” 

The statement adds that the measure was granted "without prejudice to the Court's decision on the merits of the present case."

This marks the first time the ECHR has made such a resolution, Navalny’s attorney Olga Mikhailova told Interfax. Russian authorities are obliged to comply with it, she added, as Russia is a member of the Council of Europe rights body.

Russia’s Justice Ministry had said on Tuesday that it wouldn’t comply with ECHR calls to release Navalny, calling such demands “a flagrant intervention in operation of the judicial system of a sovereign state,” the state-run TASS news agency reported. 

Navalny's Jan. 17 detention upon his return from Germany and a mass crackdown on protesters calling for his release both sparked outrage among European capitals. The EU is reportedly drafting new sanctions against Moscow as a result.

Navalny’s legal team has also filed a complaint with the ECHR arguing that Russia violated Navalny’s right to life by refusing to open an investigation into his August poisoning in Siberia. European scientists concluded that he had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. 

Read more about: Navalny , Europe

Read more

'degrading' detention

Russia to Pay Damages for 2012 Navalny Arrest

The ECHR ordered Russia to compensate Navalny 8,500 euros ($10,300) for violating his freedom of assembly and right to a fair trial.
war of words

Russia Brands Navalny Team 'Traitors' for EU Sanctions Push

Navalny and his allies have called on the EU to sanction members of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle over his poisoning.
international pressure

'Pure Cowardice': World Leaders React to Navalny’s Imprisonment

Leaders in North America and Europe have called for the Kremlin critic’s immediate release following Tuesday's controversial ruling.
'Inner Circle'

Navalny Urges EU to Target Putin's Oligarch Backers

Navalny argued for a new strategy after the EU sanctioned Russian officials and military officers over his poisoning.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.