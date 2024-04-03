Soviet Dissident Skobov Detained for ‘Justifying Terrorism’ – Reports

Soviet dissident Alexander Skobov has been detained for “justifying terrorism” in social media posts about last month’s deadly concert attack outside Moscow, the St. Petersburg-based news outlet Fontanka reported Wednesday.

Skobov, 66, was convicted twice starting in the late 1970s and subjected to punitive psychiatry for “anti-Soviet propaganda.”

According to Fontanka, the dissident is accused of “speculating about who benefited” from the March 22 attack on Crocus City Hall on his Telegram channel, which has just over 1,000 subscribers. The Islamic State has said it was responsible for the massacre that claimed 144 lives and injured more than 500 people.

Russian law enforcement officials pressed charges against Skobov, who was at the home of human rights activist Yulyi Rybakov at the time of his detention on Tuesday night.