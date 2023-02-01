Russia Outlaws Lithuania-Based Opposition Forum as ‘Undesirable’

Russia has added the Free Russia Forum, a platform uniting leading figures of Russia’s liberal opposition, to its list of “undesirable” organizations, the Prosecutor General's Office said Wednesday.

The Prosecutor General's Office said a review of the Lithuania-based organization's activities concluded that it “poses a threat to the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation.”

Organizations labeled as “undesirable” must disband within Russia, and individuals who cooperate with “undesirable” groups run the risk of felony charges.

The Free Russia Forum has not yet responded to the designation.

The forum was co-founded by Russian chess grandmaster-turned-political activist Garry Kasparov and opposition politician Ivan Tyutrin in 2016, when the group organized the first conference of the Russian opposition.