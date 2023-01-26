Russia Slaps Independent Media Outlet Meduza With 'Undesirable' Label

Russia's General Prosecutor's Office has added the independent news outlet Meduza to the country's list of “undesirable” organizations, a sanction designed to force entities to disband and which puts its staff and financial donors at risk of significant jail time, Interfax news agency reports.

The General Prosecutor's Office said that it believed the activities of Meduza "constitute a threat to the foundation of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation."

One of the most popular independent Russian-language news websites, Meduza was founded in the Latvian capital Riga in 2014 by a collective of former employees at the popular Russian news website Lenta.ru. The journalists had all just resigned en masse following a decision by Lenta.ru's Kremlin-linked billionaire owner Alexander Mamut to fire editor-in-chief Galina Timchenko.



Meduza's legal status in Russia was already complicated after the Russian Justice Ministry labeled it a "foreign agent" in April 2021.