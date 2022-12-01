Allies Say Jailed Belarus Opposition Leader 'Getting Better'

Jailed Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, who led historic anti-government demonstrations in the ex-Soviet country and was recently hospitalized, is "getting better," her allies said Thursday.

The 40-year-old was part of a trio of women — along with Veronika Tsepkalo and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya — who mobilized large crowds against strongman Alexander Lukashenko in 2020.

She was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2021 in a trial that her supporters said was punishment for challenging Lukashenko.

Her supporters on Tuesday said she had been admitted to intensive care, but few details of her condition were available.

"According to the doctors, she is getting better," the press service of fellow opposition politician Viktor Babaryko said in a statement on Thursday, citing her father.