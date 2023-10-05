St. Petersburg Athletes Banned From Unauthorized Foreign Travel

Russian athletes training at schools in St. Petersburg have been banned from unauthorized travel abroad, state-run media reported Wednesday, citing three anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Athletes, coaches and other personnel at state and municipal sports schools in the city are now required to seek prior approval to attend training camps or competitions outside Russia, according to the report by RIA Novosti.

Vacationing abroad is also subject to prior approval by St. Petersburg’s sports committee.

The city had until recently maintained a list of so-called “friendly countries,” where St. Petersburg’s athletes were allowed to visit.

“Not long ago [the list] included Turkey, but then the committee said ‘Forget about it’,” an unidentified sports school manager was quoted as saying.