2 Elderly Russian Women Freeze to Death in Unheated Homes

At least two elderly women were found frozen to death in unheated homes in St. Petersburg and central Russia’s Sverdlovsk region, media reported Tuesday.

In the Sverdlovsk region town of Sukhoy Log, located some 1,900 kilometers east of Moscow, animal rights activists discovered the body of a resident who lived in a wooden shack.

“The house had no water or heating, the gas was cut off six months ago,” a volunteer identified by her first name Viktoria told the news website Ura.ru.

A video shared by the outlet showed several emaciated dogs and cats indoors being fed by the volunteers.

“The inside was a mess, it was cold [and] there was feces everywhere,” Viktoria said.