Siberia Gripped by Extreme Cold, Power Outages

Towns and villages across Siberia have been hit by a succession of power outages as freezing temperatures grip much of the region, Russian media outlets reported Monday.

Temperatures over the weekend fell to as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius in the Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, and Tyumen regions, as well as the republics of Buryatia and Khakasia — all of them 2,500 kilometers or more east of Moscow.

One person reportedly died after inhaling smoke from a diesel generator in the Krasnoyarsk region, where several towns were left without heating over the weekend, according to Sibir.Realii.

Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev said Monday that authorities in the town of Tulun, with a population of some 45,000 people, were responding to a boiler accident that left an unspecified number of households without heating.

“Temporary accommodation centers are ready in case the situation deteriorates,” Kobzev wrote on the messaging app Telegram.