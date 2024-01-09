Russian Singer Arrested in St. Petersburg After Nude Performance Goes Viral

Police in St. Petersburg have detained a Russian singer after he was filmed performing on stage wearing only a sock on his genitals, the local news website Fontanka reported Tuesday.

Maxim Moiseyev (real name Maxim Tesli) was detained Monday night by law enforcement agents at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport and charged with petty hooliganism, according to Fontanka.

The outlet said Tesli was planning to leave Russia amid growing calls for his arrest after a video of him performing on stage with only a sock on his genitals went viral.

Pro-Kremlin activist Vitaly Borodin said Sunday he would contact authorities about the video and hoped criminal charges would be pressed against the singer.

Borodin accused Tesli of spreading “LGBT propaganda.”