Russian Ex-Policeman Arrested on Suspicion of Unlawfully Granting 100K Migrants Legal Status

A former senior police officer in St. Petersburg has been arrested on suspicion of unlawfully granting more than 100,000 labor migrants legal status, state media reported Wednesday, citing anonymous law enforcement officials.

Authorities uncovered the large-scale legalization scheme in October 2022 and detained St. Petersburg municipal deputy and regional MMA chief Viktor Danishevsky, as well as six of his alleged accomplices, according to the TASS news agency.

Interior Ministry officers and Federal Security Service (FSB) agents detained the former senior police officer near Moscow and are said to have sent him to St. Petersburg, TASS reported without providing his name.

The news website Fontanka identified the former police officer as 43-year-old Andrei Kolesnikov, who had reportedly moved to the Russian capital after abruptly quitting his job in November.