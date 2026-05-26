House Fire Near Border With Kazakhstan Kills 6

Six people died in a fire in the village of Yuryevka near Russia’s southern border with Kazakhstan, local authorities said Tuesday.
The Omsk region branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top investigative body, said the fire broke out inside a home and was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.
Four of the victims were children, ranging in age from 12 months to 14 years old.
Investigators were still working to determine the exact cause of the deaths and collect evidence as part of an unspecified criminal case.
Omsk region Governor Vitaly Hotsenko expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victims in a post on Telegram.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.