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House Fire Near Border With Kazakhstan Kills 6

omsk.sledcom.ru

Six people died in a fire in the village of Yuryevka near Russia’s southern border with Kazakhstan, local authorities said Tuesday.

The Omsk region branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top investigative body, said the fire broke out inside a home and was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Four of the victims were children, ranging in age from 12 months to 14 years old.

Investigators were still working to determine the exact cause of the deaths and collect evidence as part of an unspecified criminal case.

Omsk region Governor Vitaly Hotsenko expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victims in a post on Telegram.

Read more about: Accidents , Omsk , Regions

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