Sauna Owner in Kemerovo Region Placed in Pre-Trial Detention After Fire Kills 5 Teenagers

A court in Siberia’s Kemerovo region has placed the owner of a sauna in pre-trial detention after five teenagers were killed there in a fire during a birthday party over the weekend.

The five victims, ages 15 to 17, died from smoke inhalation on Saturday evening. A sixth teenager, a 16-year-old girl, survived after managing to escape the fire.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, opened a criminal investigation into health and safety violations at the sauna in the coal-mining city of Prokopyevsk. Alexei Dolgachev, the sauna’s owner, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A judge at the Central District Court in Kemerovo ruled Monday to keep Dolgachev in pre-trial detention until March 31.

Investigators said they were considering pressing charges against his brother and co-owner of the sauna, Pavel Dolgachev.

Alexei Dolgachev had reportedly turned himself in to the authorities and pleaded guilty to some of the charges.