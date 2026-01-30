Head of Mental Health Facility in Kemerovo Region Placed on Leave After 9 Patients Die

Authorities in Siberia’s Kemerovo region have launched sweeping inspections at more than a dozen mental health hospitals following the deaths of nine patients at one facility last week, the Interfax news agency reported Friday.
Besides the nine deaths, 62 patients at the facility in the coal mining city of Prokopyevsk were hospitalized after the outbreak of a viral infection. The head of the mental health hospital was placed on temporary leave, Kemerovo region Governor Ilya Seredyuk said at a meeting with officials.
Kemerovo’s deputy chief of social development, Yelena Voronina, said all 13 mental health hospitals in the region, with nearly 4,000 beds total, would be subjected to snap inspections.
The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, announced Saturday that it had launched a preliminary probe into possible negligence and health violations at the Prokopyevsk facility.
On Thursday, investigators alleged that staff at the mental health hospital had “created conditions that led to the viral outbreak.” It said three deaths have been directly linked to infections, while the cause of death of the remaining six was still being determined.
Regional health officials said Friday that 28 patients at the mental health hospital in Prokopyevsk were found to be infected with Haemophilus influenzae and Streptococcus, commonly known as Strep. Haemophilus influenzae can cause many different types of infections, from mild ear infections to more serious bloodstream infections.
Four of the hospitalized patients remained in critical condition as of Friday, officials said. Eleven others were said to have been discharged, leaving 51 patients at hospitals in Prokopyevsk and the neighboring city of Kovokuznetsk.
Governor Seredyuk said the head of the mental health hospital in Prokopyevsk is a person of interest in the police investigation and accused him of trying to obstruct the work of law enforcement.
The Kemerovo region is now facing two health-related scandals.
Earlier this month, a judge ordered the closure of a regional maternity hospital following the death of nine newborns there in short succession. Police arrested the hospital’s chief physician and acting head of intensive care after they launched a criminal investigation into the incident.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.