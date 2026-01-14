Police Arrest Chief Physician and Intensive Care Head at Siberian Hospital Where Newborns Died

Russian police have arrested the chief physician and the acting head of intensive care at a maternity hospital in the Siberian city of Novokuznetsk after nine newborns died there earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

Prosecutors charged the two hospital employees with negligence resulting in death, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

“Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 12, 2026, nine newborns died at Novokuznetsk Maternity Hospital No. 1 as a result of the suspects performing their official and professional medical duties in a substandard way,” the agency said.

A forensic examination into the cause of each infant’s death is underway, investigators added.

Regional health officials previously said the newborns had all suffered from a range of illnesses transmitted during childbirth or pregnancy.

Novokuznetsk Maternity Hospital No. 1, one of only two in the city of around half a million people, announced Tuesday that it had stopped accepting patients due to a high rate of respiratory infection.

The pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported that the hospital was short dozens of staff, a claim the hospital denied.