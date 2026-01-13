Russia Probes Death of 9 Newborns at Siberian Hospital

Russian investigators have launched a criminal probe into the deaths of nine newborns at a maternity hospital in the Siberian city of Novokuznetsk, officials said Tuesday.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, announced a criminal case over the potential negligence, saying forensic specialists were at the ward working to determine the cause of the newborns’ deaths.
The Kemerovo regional branch of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said it had placed the investigation directly under its control.
It also noted earlier that representatives from the state health and consumer rights watchdogs had conducted checks into the hospital’s compliance with healthcare legislation, the protection of minors’ rights and sanitary requirements.
Local media, citing an anonymous healthcare source, reported Monday that the high mortality rate may be linked to an acute staffing shortage at the hospital, where nursing assistants were allegedly performing the duties of specialized nurses.
Maternity Hospital No. 1, one of only two in the city of 500,000 people in the major coal-mining region, announced it had suspended admissions due to a “flu quarantine.”
“There’s no staff shortage at the hospital. The opening date will be announced later,” the hospital said without commenting on the infant deaths.
