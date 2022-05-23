Russian Children with Cystic Fibrosis Facing Shortage of Vital Drug

Children living with cystic fibrosis in Russia are experiencing shortages of a vital drug as the state charity responsible for its supply faces logistical issues due to sanctions over Ukraine, The Moscow Times’ Russian service reported Monday.

Trikafta, a U.S.-manufactured medicine which has been described as a “miracle” and “life-saving” drug for cystic fibrosis patients, is distributed in Russia through the Kremlin-founded Krug Dobra (“Circle of Kindness”) charity, which provides the drug to children for free.

A year’s supply of the twice-daily medication normally costs over $300,000.

Although vital medicines are excluded from Western sanctions against Russia, mutual airspace closures between the West and Russia as well as a departure of shipping companies from the Russian market have led to supply chain snarls.

Nearly 300 children with cystic fibrosis will not receive their next Trikafta doses on time as a result, The Moscow Times’ Russian service reported.