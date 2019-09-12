Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian School Threatens to Expel Boy for Copying Football Hero’s Man Bun

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency / eurosport.ru

School administrators in Siberia have threatened to expel a 4th-grade student for wearing a man bun styled after his hero, the Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in an incident that has sparked an outcry across Russia.

The hair-raising controversy gained nationwide attention this week after the 10-year-old aspiring football player was reprimanded for coming to class with faded sideburns and a long, bleach-blond top. Regional investigators have launched an inspection into last Thursday’s incident, saying they plan to determine whether school officials in the Krasnoyarsk region town of Sosnovoborsk abused their authority.

School officials reportedly compared the boy’s man bun to a “Hitler youth” cut and claimed the style is popular among “Western sexual minorities.”

Russian social media users have launched a campaign asking Ibrahimovic to make a statement in support of the schoolkid. 

The Krasnoyarsk region’s education authorities weighed in on the controversy, telling local media that schools have “no right to make demands on students’ appearance.” A top education official was said to have advised the Sosnovoborsk school to “review” its recently updated dress code that bans unusual haircuts.

The latest hair-related controversy comes a year after a 15-year-old in central Russia was suspended for dying her hair pink in violation of her school’s dress code. 

Months after her suspension caused a nationwide outcry, education officials in the Perm region were reported to have instructed local schools to avoid punishing students for wearing “extravagant” hairstyles, bright manicures and piercings.

Sosnovoborsk is more than 4,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

Read more about: Children

Read more

Vulnerable population

1 in 4 Russian Children Live Below Poverty Line, Official Data Says

“They will feel deprivation ... at every stage of their life,” one economist said.
Playtime heist

Russian Kids ‘Rob’ Store With Toy Gun, Win National Attention

The video of the boys robbing a toy store with a toy gun has made waves.
Fatal flames

4 Children Killed in Massive Camp Fire in Russia’s Far East

The camp's director has been detained and a criminal case has been opened.
Contaminated ward

Hepatitis C Outbreak Infects Over 100 Russian Child Cancer Patients

Parents and children told BBC Russia that they had witnessed blood-stained equipment and doctors reusing gloves.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.