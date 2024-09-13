What Is Quadrobics, Russia’s Viral But Divisive Youth Subculture?

A Russian senator this week called on fellow lawmakers to introduce a legal ban on quadrobics, a subculture revolving around the impersonation of animals that is rapidly gaining momentum among Russia's youth.

“I am convinced that any subculture should remain within the bounds of reason and be safe for oneself and others,” Senator Natalia Kosikhina was quoted by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency as saying.

“Quadrobics — [which] not only traumatize the psyche, but can also lead to very tragic consequences — must be banned,” she added.

Kosikhina is not the first high-profile figure to have commented on the viral youth trend, which has drawn split reactions from celebrities and the general public.

Here is everything you need to know about Russia’s new viral youth trend.

What is quadrobics?

Quadrobics is believed to have been invented by Japanese sprint runner Kenichi Ito, who set a world record in running on four limbs in an imitation of a monkey.

Like Ito, teenagers who call themselves quadrobers roleplay as various animals by using all four limbs to move and imitating specific animal sounds and moves while wearing animal masks and other costumes.

Quadrobers distinguish themselves from other subcultures by emphasizing the athletic nature of their activities.

What triggered the debate?

Quadrobics entered the spotlight earlier this month when Russian pop singer Mia Boyka criticized a young fan for being part of the movement in front of a crowd of concertgoers.

Boyka was performing at a City Day concert in the northern town of Nadym when organizers brought a teenage girl wearing a cat mask and tail on stage to help her find her parents in the crowd.

The singer asked the girl, who introduced herself as Maryana, whether she was a “cat or — God forbid — a quadrober.”

After confirming that the girl was indeed a quadrober, Boyka proceeded to ask whether anyone else in the crowd “supports this thing,” to which the public responded with loud booing.