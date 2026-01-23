Kemerovo Region Governor Apologizes for Blaming Newborn Deaths on Mothers

The governor of Siberia’s Kemerovo region on Thursday issued a public apology for comments in which he blamed the deaths of newborns at a maternity hospital earlier this month on the mothers.

Nine infants died at Novokuznetsk Maternity Hospital No. 1 between Jan. 4 and Jan. 12, prompting a judge to order its three-month closure and the arrest of its chief physician and head of intensive care, both of whom were charged with negligence resulting in death.

Earlier, regional health officials said the newborns had all suffered from a range of illnesses transmitted during childbirth or pregnancy.

Governor Ilya Seredyuk on Thursday accused some of the women who gave birth to the children of being alcoholics and claimed they had failed to seek prenatal care.

“It’s sad to say, but those expectant mothers simply did not take care of themselves, and some of them had bad habits,” Seredyuk said during a televised Q&A session. “It’s unacceptable that they arrived at the hospital to give birth while intoxicated.”