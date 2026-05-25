France Hands Over Russian Businessman to Lithuania

French authorities have handed over the former owner of Lithuania's Snoras bank to the authorities in Vilnius, the country's prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov, a former owner of English football club Portsmouth, was arrested in the Morbihan area of western France under a European arrest warrant in December last year.

He was transferred from custody in France to Lithuania. A French court ruled early last month that he could be extradited.

Anatonov was convicted by a court in Lithuania in 2024 and sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for embezzlement, squandering of funds, fraudulent bankruptcy, handling illegally acquired property, fraudulent accounting and document forgery.