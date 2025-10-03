EU Weighs Handing Raiffeisen $2Bln in Deripaska-Linked Strabag Shares – FT

The European Union is considering unfreezing 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) worth of shares in Austrian construction group Strabag once linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and handing them to Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) as compensation for damages ordered by Russian courts, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing European officials.

The Austrian proposal is included in a draft of the EU’s 19th sanctions package against Moscow, FT reported. EU ambassadors were expected to discuss the plan in Brussels on Friday, with “several” member states likely to object.

Deripaska’s company Rasperia had purchased the 24% stake in Strabag in 2007. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the shares were frozen under EU sanctions and Deripaska sold Rasperia to another Russian businessman who was later sanctioned by both the EU and the United States.

A Russian court in 2024 ordered RBI, the biggest Western lender still operating in Russia, to pay 2 billion euros in damages to Rasperia and take ownership of the Strabag shares.

RBI paid the damages but said that the shares could not be transferred because the Russian court ruling has “no binding effect in Austria” and the shares themselves remain frozen under EU sanctions.