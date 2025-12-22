Russia Pledges 'Full Support' for Venezuela Against U.S. 'Hostilities'

Russia on Monday expressed "full support" for Venezuela as the South American country confronts a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers by U.S. forces deployed in the Caribbean, the two governments said.

In a phone call, the foreign ministers of the two allied countries blasted the U.S. actions, which have included bombing alleged drug-trafficking boats and more recently the seizure of two tankers.

A third ship was being pursued, a U.S. official told AFP Sunday.

"The ministers expressed their deep concern over the escalation of Washington’s actions in the Caribbean Sea, which could have serious consequences for the region and threaten international shipping," the Russian Foreign Ministry said of the call between ministers Sergei Lavrov and Yván Gil.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its full support for and solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership and people in the current context," it added.

"The ministers agreed to continue their close bilateral cooperation and to coordinate their actions on the international stage, particularly at the UN, in order to ensure respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs."