Russia Pledges 'Full Support' for Venezuela Against U.S. 'Hostilities'

Russia on Monday expressed "full support" for Venezuela as the South American country confronts a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers by U.S. forces deployed in the Caribbean, the two governments said.
In a phone call, the foreign ministers of the two allied countries blasted the U.S. actions, which have included bombing alleged drug-trafficking boats and more recently the seizure of two tankers.
A third ship was being pursued, a U.S. official told AFP Sunday.
"The ministers expressed their deep concern over the escalation of Washington’s actions in the Caribbean Sea, which could have serious consequences for the region and threaten international shipping," the Russian Foreign Ministry said of the call between ministers Sergei Lavrov and Yván Gil.
"The Russian side reaffirmed its full support for and solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership and people in the current context," it added.
"The ministers agreed to continue their close bilateral cooperation and to coordinate their actions on the international stage, particularly at the UN, in order to ensure respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs."
The UN Security Council is to meet Tuesday to discuss the mounting crisis between Venezuela and the United States after a request from Caracas, backed by China and Russia.
On Telegram, Venezuela's Gil said he and Lavrov had discussed "the aggressions and flagrant violations of international law being perpetrated in the Caribbean: attacks on vessels, extrajudicial executions and illicit acts of piracy carried out by the United States government."
U.S. forces have since September launched strikes on boats Washington said, without providing evidence, were trafficking drugs in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.
More than 100 people have been killed, some of them fishermen, according to their families and governments.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Dec. 16 announced a blockade of "sanctioned oil vessels" sailing to and from Venezuela.
Trump has claimed Caracas under Maduro is using oil money to finance "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder and kidnapping.
Gil said Lavrov had affirmed Moscow's "full support in the face of hostilities against our country."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.