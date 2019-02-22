Russia Accuses U.S. of Planning to Arm Venezuelan Opposition

By Reuters
Carlos Hernandez / ZUMA / TASS

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday accused the United States and its NATO allies of discussing how to arm the opposition in Venezuela and alleged Washington was deploying special forces and equipment near the South American nation.

Moscow cited unspecified information to back its assertion about the plans to arm the opposition, but did not say what that information was or present it.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said a U.S. humanitarian aid convoy for Venezuela could provoke clashes and create a pretext for removing President Nicolas Maduro, a staunch Russian ally, from power by force.

