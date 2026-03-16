Russian Consulate in Iran’s Isfahan Closes After Deadly Weekend Attacks

Russia’s consulate in central Iran said Sunday that it would temporarily suspend operations due to ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks.
The consulate is located in the city of Isfahan, where a missile strike on an industrial area on Saturday killed 15 people, according to Iranian media.
“Due to the current situation, the Russian Consulate General in Isfahan is temporarily suspending its operations. Further information on the resumption of consular services will be provided,” the consulate said in a statement.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on March 11 that the consulate in Isfahan was damaged in an attack on a nearby government building. It called the incident a “blatant violation” of international norms.
Russia, a close ally of Iran, has called for an end to the conflict in the Middle East. President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his support for the Islamic republic since U.S.-Israeli attacks began on Feb. 28.
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