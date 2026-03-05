Russian Embassy in Tehran Says It Evacuated Women and Children

Russia’s Embassy in Tehran said Thursday that it evacuated dozens of women and children earlier this week due to U.S. and Israeli attacks across the country.

“We are grateful to our Iranian partners who, despite the tremendous strain of the situation, did everything possible to ensure that more than one hundred Russians were able to return home quickly and safely,” the embassy said in a statement.

It said the evacuation took place between Tuesday and Wednesday. Earlier, the embassy said 45 children were among the group that was brought to safety.

“This is a fairly large ‘Russian colony,’ as we say, that feels a deep sympathy for the Iranian people,” the embassy said.

The dozens of people were taken across the border to neighboring Azerbaijan, after which a Russian Emergency Situations Ministry plane flew the group back to Russia.

The embassy did not say how many of its staff remain in Iran.

Moscow advised its citizens to avoid travel to Iran this weekend after the United States and Israel launched surprise attacks on the country.