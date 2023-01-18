Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

In Photos: Russians Privately Honor Those Killed in Dnipro Missile Strike

The Russian missile strike on a residential apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro last weekend killed at least 45 people — including six children — and left another 20 people missing, making it one of the deadliest attacks since Russia's invasion of its neighbor began almost a year ago.

With any form of dissent or protest effectively outlawed in Russia since a series of draconian new laws were introduced last year, individual Russian citizens in multiple cities across the country have responded to the tragedy by placing flowers, candles, and other tokens of their sorrow at memorials to well-known Ukrainian cultural figures as a way to honor the dead.

In response, Russian law enforcement has made several arrests, removed any tributes to the dead, and in some cases even stationed officers to stand watch over Ukraine-linked monuments in a bid to deter any further public displays of sympathy.
Flowers and a children's toy are left in memory of those killed in Dnipro at the Moscow monument to the Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka.
AFP
A woman adds a bunch of flowers to those already left by Muscovites mourning the dead in Dnipro at the feet of the Lesya Ukrainka monument n Moscow.
AFP
In an attempt to intimidate Muscovites planning to add their own tributes, Police officers stand on duty by the monument to Lesya Ukrainka on Moscow's Ukrainsky Boulevard.
Igor Ivanko / Kommersant
Several small tributes have been left on the monument to Ukrainian national poet Taras Shevchenko in front of the Ukraine Hotel in Moscow.
t.me/femagainstwar
Monument to Taras Shevchenko in front of the Ukraine Hotel in Moscow.
t.me/femagainstwar
Flowers left by a memorial stone marking the original burial place of Ukrainian national poet Taras Shevchenko in St. Petersburg's Smolensk Cemetery.
t.me/paperpaper_ru
Multiple bunches of flowers in front of St. Petersburg's Monument to Taras Shevchenko.
t.me/paperpaper_ru
Flowers pile up at the Monument to Taras Shevchenko in St. Petersburg.
t.me/paperpaper_ru
Flowers and other tokens of grief at the Monument to Taras Shevchenko in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar.
@vesna_democrat / twitter
The Monument to Victims of Political Repression in the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia's Ural Mountains.
@vesna_democrat / twitter
The Monument to Victims of Political Repression in the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia's Ural Mountains.
@vesna_democrat / twitter
Read more about: Dnipro , Ukraine war , Protest

More image galleries

Soviet Century

Moscow's New Tretyakov Gallery Marks a Century Since the U.S.S.R. Was Founded

A new exhibition entitled "U.S.S.R. 100" at Moscow's New Tretyakov Gallery marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Soviet Union, albeit at a...
cold country

From Moscow to Chita: Russia's Winter Season in Photos

Though Russia's prolonged Christmas and New Year's holidays have come to an end, the winter season across the country is far from over.

A January cold...
looking back

2022 in Photos: How Putin's Ukraine Gamble Became a Quagmire

The past year has been almost entirely dominated by the seismic repercussions of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine on Feb....
Razed to the Ground

In Photos: Mariupol's Russian Occupiers Begin the City's Reconstruction

The once little-known Ukrainian port city of Mariupol underwent a transformation this year from relative obscurity to being a household name and becoming...