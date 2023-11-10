Ukraine Says Struck Russian Landing Craft in Annexed Crimea

Ukraine's military attacked several Russian Navy landing craft in annexed Crimea during a night-time operation, Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency said Friday.

Video footage shared by Kyiv showed what appeared to be seaborne drones striking the Russian warships, which were said to be carrying armored vehicles and anti-air missile systems at the time of the attack.

Toward the end of the video, one of the ships, which Ukraine's GUR identified as a Serna-class landing craft, could be seen catching fire.