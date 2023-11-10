Ukraine Says Struck Russian Landing Craft in Annexed Crimea

Ukraine's military attacked several Russian Navy landing craft in annexed Crimea during a night-time operation, Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency said Friday.
Video footage shared by Kyiv showed what appeared to be seaborne drones striking the Russian warships, which were said to be carrying armored vehicles and anti-air missile systems at the time of the attack.
Toward the end of the video, one of the ships, which Ukraine's GUR identified as a Serna-class landing craft, could be seen catching fire.
The Moscow Times could not independently verify the video or the GUR's claims, which did not specify whether the Russian landing craft were destroyed or simply damaged.
Russia’s Defense Ministry did not comment on the GUR’s statement.
Moscow used the small Serna-class landing boats to transfer troops and equipment to Ukraine’s Snake Island, which Russian troops briefly occupied during the first weeks of its invasion last year.