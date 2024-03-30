Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Russian Shelling Kills Two in East

By AFP
Vadym Filashkin/Telegram

Ukraine said Saturday that Russian shelling overnight and in the morning killed two elderly people in the eastern town of Krasnogorivka, and urged civilians still living there to evacuate.

Krasnogorivka lies directly on the frontline in the eastern Donetsk region, more than half of which is under the control of Russian forces and is an active combat zone.

"The town was under enemy fire during the night and morning. A 70-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were killed," Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin said on social media.

"Krasnogorivka has been on the frontline for 10 years and remains one of the most dangerous places in the country. Do not expose yourself to mortal danger. Evacuate," he said.

Ukrainian forces have reported "difficult" battles on the eastern front in recent months as they face ammunition shortages and Russia launches relentless aerial strikes.

Moscow is outgunning Kyiv sixfold on the front lines, causing losses of troops and positions, Ukraine's recently appointed commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Friday.

Read more about: Ukraine , Ukraine war , Donbas

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'maidan 3'

Russia Planning to Overthrow Ukraine’s Leadership By End of Year – Zelensky

Zelensky claimed Russia would use “any means available to them,” including assassination, in the operation supposedly dubbed “Maidan 3.”
2 Min read
'substantive talks'

Zelensky Hails 'Historic' Decision to Hand F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

The warplanes have been a key demand by Kyiv as it seeks greater firepower from allies during a grinding counteroffensive against Russia.
3 Min read
de-communization

'War for Identity': Kyiv Pulls Hammer, Sickle from Giant WWII Statue

The symbol was removed from the towering sculpture overlooking Kyiv as part of a de-communization campaign that ramped up after Russia invaded.
3 Min read
‘We will help’

Zelensky Urges Evacuation of Ukraine's Frontline Donetsk

Ukrainian estimates put the number of civilians still living in the unoccupied area of Donetsk at between 200,000 and 220,000.