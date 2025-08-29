Kremlin Confirms Putin Will Visit India in December

President Vladimir Putin will visit India in December, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday, as ties between the two countries appear set to grow closer after Washington imposed biting tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

Putin will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a regional summit in China on Monday, Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters, saying the two leaders would discuss "preparation for the December visit."

U.S. tariffs of 50% on goods from India took effect on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump sought to punish New Delhi for buying Russian oil and weapons.

Russia redirected much of its energy exports to India and China after losing European markets due to sanctions.

India has defended its purchase of Russian oil by arguing that "traditional supplies were diverted to Europe" following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin's arrest in March 2023 over the alleged unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children. India is not a party to the ICC and, therefore, is not required to arrest the Russian leader.

AFP contributed reporting.