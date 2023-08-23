Putin Congratulates India on Moon Landing After Own Probe Crashed

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed an "impressive" achievement from India, which was the first nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole, days after Moscow's own mission crashed.

Putin sent his "heartfelt congratulations" to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi according to the Kremlin's website.

"This is a big step forward in space exploration and, of course, a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the field of science and technology," the Kremlin statement read.