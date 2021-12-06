Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Hails 'Longstanding Friendship' With India After Talks With Modi

Updated:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called India a “great power” and “longstanding friend” of Moscow following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“We see India as a great power, a friendly nation and a time-tested friend...Relations between our countries are developing,” Putin told journalists Monday evening, in what was only his second trip abroad since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian president has been known to be cautious about his health during the pandemic, skipping both the G20 and COP26 summit this year and holding many of his meetings with government ministers and regional governors over videoconference.

The Kremlin said last week that the summit in India will be focused on defense and energy issues, with the head of Russian energy giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, also attending the talks. 

Russia has long been a major arms supplier to India, a traditional U.S. ally. Putin on Monday boasted that Moscow’s military cooperation with India was “like with no other country.” 

In 2018, India agreed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems despite U.S. warnings such a purchase could trigger sanctions under U.S. law. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who also joined the summit along with Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier in the day announced that the agreement to supply S-400s to India would go ahead despite what he described as efforts by the U.S. to “undermine” the deal.

"The S-400 deal is not only symbolic, but also pragmatically significant for ensuring India’s defense potential," Lavrov said after talks with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The two countries further discussed cooperation in space, the situation in Afghanistan and the production of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India.

Read more about: Putin , India , Defense

Read more

required reading

Russian Military to Make Putin’s Ukraine Opus Compulsory – RBC

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reportedly personally ordered the 5,300-word opus to be added into the military-patriotic directorate’s curriculum.
big guns

‘They’re Trying to Catch Up’: Putin’s Defense Speech in Quotes

Putin reviewed Russia's new weapons and military developments of 2019.
Defense

Putin's Nuclear Comments Launch Explosion in Russian Social Media

Putin sparked irony and indignation among Russians, as well as many Star Wars references.
Defense

Putin Expands Power of Russia’s Federal Guards to 'Information Warfare'

The decree authorizes Federal Guards to counter cyberattacks and protect the personal data of public servants.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.