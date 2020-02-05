Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Plans S-400 Deliveries to India in 2021

India's $5 billion contract with Russia for the S-400 systems puts Delhi at risk of U.S. sanctions. Vitaly Nevar / TASS

Russia plans to start deliveries of its S-400 air defense system to India late next year, a Russian official said Wednesday of the arms deal that risks landing Delhi under U.S. sanctions.

India, the largest purchaser of Russian military hardware, agreed on the roughly $5 billion deal in 2018. The U.S. has said countries trading with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors would face automatic sanctions.

“The first batch is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2021,” Vladimir Drozhzhov, the deputy head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, was quoted by Interfax as saying.

“The training of Indian specialists will begin before the start of delivery,” Drozhzhov said.

Moscow is expected to deliver all five S-400 missile batteries to New Delhi by 2025, a senior Russian diplomat in India said last month.

The S-400 would give India’s military the ability to shoot down aircraft and missiles at unprecedented ranges.

Washington has said countries trading with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors would face automatic sanctions under a sweeping legislation called Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

India is hoping that President Donald Trump's administration will give it a waiver on the weapons systems which Delhi sees as a deterrent against China's larger and more superior military. A senior U.S. State Department official said last month that India would not receive a “blanket waiver” on sanctions.

The United States in 2018 imposed sanctions on China's military for its purchase of combat fighters and the S-400 missile system from Russia.

Drozhzhov estimated that India has ordered $15 billion worth of Russian arms in three years. India has purchased around $70 billion in weapons from Russia since 1991, he said.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Arms , India

Read more

Growing portfolio

India's Russian Arms Purchases Hit 'Breakthrough' $14.5Bln, Official Says

India is the largest buyer of Russian military hardware despite the threat of U.S. sanctions.
Arms control

U.S. Sanctions Russian Arms Makers Over Alleged Iran, N. Korea and Syria Dealings

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Washington of “rushing to cross out the positive nature” of U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo’s recent visit.
Arms deal

Russia Secures $2Bln Fighter Jet Contract With Egypt — Reports

Russia has lost around 50 billion rubles ($760 million) in arms sales since sanctions hit in 2014, officials estimate.
India

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

The Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, has died at the age of 67.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.