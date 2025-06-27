Russia Postpones S-400 Deliveries to India – Times of India

Russia’s delivery of S-400 air defense systems to India will take place three years later than planned, The Times of India reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with Defense Minister Andrei Belousov's meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

The postponement disrupts a $5.4 billion contract signed in 2018, under which Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport was to supply five squadrons of the latest S-400 systems to New Delhi by 2024.

Each S-400 division consists of two batteries equipped with a total of 128 missiles capable of intercepting airborne targets at ranges up to 380 kilometers (236 miles). The systems also include radars and all-terrain transport vehicles.

Sources familiar with negotiations between Belousov and Singh told The Times of India that deliveries are now scheduled to be completed in 2027.

The delay, which one source linked to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, comes amid weakening defense ties between the two countries.

In April, the Indian Defense Ministry opted to purchase 26 French Rafale fighter jets for $7.4 billion instead of Sukhoi jets from Russia, Reuters reported.