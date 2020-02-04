Russia Eyes Early Delivery of Advanced S-500 Air Defense System

Russia’s advanced S-500 air defense system could be delivered to the military as soon as 2020, five years earlier than previously disclosed, Russia’s deputy defense minister has said.

Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said last month that the S-500, an upgrade of the currently deployed S-400, was initially scheduled for delivery in 2025 after preliminary tests in 2020. In Monday’s interview with a subsidiary of the state-owned Rostec industrial conglomerate, Krivoruchko noted that air defense troops tested the S-500 using “new and unparalleled missiles” in 2019.