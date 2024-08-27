×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Indian PM Modi Tells Putin He Supports End to Ukraine War

By AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. kremlin.ru

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that he supports a swift end to the grinding conflict in Ukraine after visiting the war-torn country last week.

Modi has pursued a delicate balance between maintaining India's historically warm ties with Russia while courting closer security partnerships with Western nations as a bulwark against its regional rival China.

New Delhi has avoided explicit condemnations of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, instead urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Modi said in a post on social media that he had "exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict" with Putin and shared his "insights from the recent visit to Ukraine."

He also said he had "reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Modi, who drew ire in Ukraine after he hugged Putin during a recent trip to Moscow, visited Kyiv on Friday and told President Volodymyr Zelensky that "no problem should be solved on the battlefield."

His conversation with Putin comes a day after a call with U.S. President Joe Biden, during which Modi reiterated New Delhi's "consistent position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy," an Indian foreign ministry statement said.

India and Russia have maintained close links since the Cold War, which saw the Kremlin become a key arms provider to the South Asian country.

Russia has also become a major supplier of cut-price crude oil to India since the Ukraine conflict began, providing a much-needed export market after the imposition of Western sanctions.

That has dramatically reconfigured the two countries' economic ties, with India saving billions of dollars while bolstering Moscow's war coffers.

India is part of the Quad grouping, with the United States, Japan and Australia, that positions itself against China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Read more about: India , Ukraine war , Putin

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

‘War Not the Solution,’ India’s Modi Tells Putin

India, which has imported most of its weapons from Russia, has shied away from explicitly condemning Russia for invading Ukraine in early 2022.
1 Min read
Feature

‘Everyone's Tired’: Acceptance and Exasperation in Russian Elite as Invasion Anniversary Looms

The Moscow Times spoke with more than a dozen top officials to gauge the mood as the country appears increasingly bogged down in Ukraine.
4 Min read
opinion Leonid Gozman

Once Unthinkable, Capitulation Could Still Be Russia's Saving Grace

The war started by Vladimir Putin has no goals that can be achieved. It's not about trying to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO — that can&rsquo...

Putin Seeks Escalation with Ukraine Missile Blitz – Experts

With Russia firing a hail of missiles into Ukraine on Monday and Belarus making fresh threats against Kyiv, President Vladimir Putin is seeking...