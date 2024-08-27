Indian PM Modi Tells Putin He Supports End to Ukraine War

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that he supports a swift end to the grinding conflict in Ukraine after visiting the war-torn country last week.

Modi has pursued a delicate balance between maintaining India's historically warm ties with Russia while courting closer security partnerships with Western nations as a bulwark against its regional rival China.

New Delhi has avoided explicit condemnations of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, instead urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Modi said in a post on social media that he had "exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict" with Putin and shared his "insights from the recent visit to Ukraine."

He also said he had "reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict."