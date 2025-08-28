FSB Seeks 24/7 Access to Yandex Smart Home System

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has demanded that tech giant Yandex provide round-the-clock access to its integrated smart home system and voice assistant Alisa, independent media reported on Thursday, citing court documents.
A Moscow arbitration court in June fined Yandex 10,000 rubles ($1,200) for refusing to comply with the request. Rights lawyers told the investigative outlet Agentstvo that it appears to be the first publicly known instance of the FSB trying to gain access to Alisa, which is similar to Amazon’s Alexa.
Experts say that the case shows law enforcement authorities are using a broad interpretation of Russia’s anti-terrorism laws, which require telecommunications and internet companies to store users’ communications and hand them over to security services when presented with a court order.
The business newspaper Vedomosti reported that Yandex did not send a representative to the June hearing, where the company was found guilty of failing to comply with the FSB’s request. An information security specialist told Vedomosti that it was cheaper for companies to pay relatively small fines than share user data with government agencies, a process that itself is said to be very costly.
The same Moscow court previously fined Yandex similar amounts for refusing to give the FSB access to its geolocation service, private chats and other information, according to the Telegram news channel Telecom Review.
Yandex has not publicly commented on any of the reported cases. Its developers maintain that Alisa only transmits voice data to cloud servers when users activate it by saying the words “Yandex” or “Alisa.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.