Russia Reports First Imported Case of Chikungunya Fever

Russia recorded its first imported case of the mosquito-borne chikungunya disease, the consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Friday.

The patient, who returned to Moscow after a 10-day vacation in Sri Lanka, was initially hospitalized with suspected dengue fever but later tested positive for chikungunya, the agency said.

Chikungunya causes fever and severe joint pain, which can be debilitating and sometimes fatal. It is transmitted by the same Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes that spread dengue. The latter, also known as the tiger mosquito, is expanding northward as the Earth’s climate warms.

Rospotrebnadzor said the virus poses no threat of spreading in Russia because it is not transmitted between people.

“At the moment, the number of fever-carrying mosquitoes in Russia does not pose an epidemiological threat,” the agency said in a statement.