Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

1 in 2 Russian Doctors Distrust New Coronavirus Vaccine – Poll

The vaccine dubbed Sputnik V entered Phase 3 trials involving several thousand participants this week. Moskva News Agency

More than half of Russian doctors aren’t ready to get the country’s highly touted coronavirus vaccine, according to an online survey of more than 3,000 healthcare professionals obtained by the RBC news website Friday.

President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that the newly approved Sputnik V inoculation conferred “sustainable immunity” to volunteers including one of his daughters. Western public health officials questioned the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, warning against mass production before completing large-scale trials.

About one in two Russian medics — 52% — surveyed by the Doctor’s Handbook app said they won’t take the new vaccine.

Only 24.5% of healthcare workers surveyed said they’d be willing to get vaccinated, according to RBC.

Out of the 52% of Russian medics who said they won’t get vaccinated, 66% cited insufficient data proving its effectiveness and 48% said it was developed too fast.

Twenty percent of the medics who won't get vaccinated told the Doctor’s Handbook that they’d still recommend the Sputnik V to patients, colleagues and friends.

In response to the poll, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay said the results are par for the course and that “it’s normal for trust to be earned through years of application.”

“But one shouldn’t confuse trust with the official assessment of safety and efficiency. These results allow experts to conclude that the vaccine can be used,” he wrote on Telegram.

Russian officials have said that frontline healthcare workers and teachers would be the first to get vaccinated with the state-run Gamaleya institute’s shot as early as late August. 

The viral vector vaccine is an injection solution based on the adenovirus, or the common cold, and distributed in two doses. Gamaleya has said that the Sputnik V confers two years of immunity to Covid-19.

The Sputnik V entered Phase 3 trials involving several thousand participants in parallel with its registration Tuesday.

The Doctor’s Handbook app polled 3,040 Russian medical professionals on Aug. 12-13, RBC reported.

Russia has the world’s fourth-highest caseload with more than 900,000 infections confirmed since March.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Health

Read more

unofficial record

Russian, Belarussian Doctors Count Their Own Dead From Coronavirus

At least 69 Russian and Belarussian doctors have died from coronavirus-related complications, according to the unofficial tally.
searching for solutions

Russia Ready to Start Testing Coronavirus Vaccines on Humans in June

Tests are currently underway on mice, rabbits and other animals to determine the most promising prototype by April 30.
involuntary participation

Moscow Doctors Forced to Self-Test Risky Malaria Drug for Coronavirus – BBC

Studies warn that hydroxychloroquine can be deadly when combined with other drugs.
WEEKEND PROFILE

Meet the Activist-Doctor Who Has Become the Kremlin’s Loudest Coronavirus Critic

Anastasiya Vasilyeva says she is trying to protect Russia’s first line of defense against the pandemic.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.